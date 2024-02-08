British activists disrupt BAE systems presentation over F-35 parts used in Gaza by Israeli army Youth Front For Palestine activists successfully disrupted a presentation by BAE Systems in Manchester, highlighting the company’s involvement in manufacturing parts for F-35 fighter jets used in bombings over Gaza. The activists’ bold message, ‘We know who you are, we know what you do—we’re coming for you!’ underscores a growing movement against companies profiting from or contributing to the Israeli military operations in Gaza.