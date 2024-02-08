Reporters Without Borders condemns Israel's 'eradication of journalism' in Gaza

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned what it calls the “eradication of journalism and the right to information in Gaza by the Israeli army”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Palestinian journalists killed, wounded and prevented from working without any possibility of safe refuge,” the Paris-based RSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

It called on the international organisations to increase pressure on Israel to “immediately cease this carnage”.

“Journalists are being decimated as the days of this interminable war go by, through incessant Israeli strikes from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

The RSF added that journalists who have survived these four months are living “a daily hell”, as they suffer shortages of all kinds, particularly of equipment, as well as regular media blackouts.

Noting that they filed two complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and made repeated appeals to countries and international organisations, the NGO said it is, once again, urging the UN Security Council to “immediately enforce Resolution 2222 (2015) on the protection of journalists.”

The group also touched on the situation in Rafah, the area that was previously described by Israel as a “security zone”, noting that the vast majority of journalists, who had to flee to the south of Gaza, have taken refuge in Rafah, where the crossing point with Egypt is still closed.

Citing the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS), the statement said that some 50 local and international media outlets in Gaza have been “totally or partially” destroyed by the Israeli army since 7 October, “in addition to the appalling death toll”.

On Thursday, another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, taking the tally to 124 since 7 October.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group, Hamas, in October, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 27,840 Palestinians have since been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to local health authorities.

About 85 per cent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli offensive, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the Territory than before the start of the conflict.

