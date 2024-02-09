Biden confuses Egypt’s President Sisi with ‘President of Mexico’ in Gaza humanitarian aid comment ‘The president of Mexico Sisi did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in.’ US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the ‘president of Mexico’ while discussing humanitarian aid access to Gaza. This slip occurred shortly after Biden addressed a question about his memory, asserting it remains intact. The incident has sparked a flurry of social media commentary and discussions about Biden’s slip-ups.