Israeli forces subject doctors to most inhumane treatment in Gaza Dr. Bilal Azzam, a member of the Jordanian Medical Syndicate, recounts harrowing accounts of torture and mistreatment endured by Palestinian doctors at the hands of Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Sharing testimonies from Dr. Mohammad al-Ran and Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiyeh, Dr. Azzam describes disturbing incidents where doctors were forced to strip naked, beaten for hours, and subjected to degrading treatment. The stories of the doctors in Gaza shed light on the brutality faced by medical professionals amid Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. Dr. Azzam emphasises the urgent need to halt the violence, evacuate injured patients, establish field hospitals, and rebuild the shattered health system in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.