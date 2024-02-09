Former Labour MP says Israel not responsible for crisis in Gaza Former Labour MP Ian Austin gave a speech in the UK House of Lords, saying Israel is not to blame for ‘the terrible situation’ in Gaza. He said the only way ‘to improve’ conditions in Gaza is for Hamas to ‘stop the war and accept Israel's right to exist.’ Israel has killed over 27,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 12,000 children, since the start of its onslaught on the besieged strip on 7 October. Nearly two million people have been displaced as around 70% of homes in Gaza have been destroyed.