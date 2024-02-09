Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

South Africa’s FM seeks extra security due to threats from ‘Israeli agents’

February 9, 2024 at 1:30 pm

South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor (C) speaks to press members following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling for Gaza in Lahey, Netherlands on January 26, 2024. [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images]

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor (C) speaks to press members following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling for Gaza in Lahey, Netherlands on January 26, 2024. [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images]

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that she has been receiving threatening messages since her Pretoria filed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking to reporters in Cape Town yesterday evening, Pandor said she had spoken to Police Minister Bheki Cele about the matter.

“I spoke to Minister Cele because of the various messages I am getting and I felt that it was better we had extra security,” she said, adding that she was more concerned about her family because in some of the social media messages her children are mentioned.

According to Pandor, the Israeli intelligence agency uses threats to intimidate those who have a stance against oppression.

“The people of the world and Palestine didn’t draw back when the apartheid state [in South Africa] was at its worst. They stood with us in the liberation movement. So, we can’t stand back now,” she said.

“We must be with Palestinians and one of the things we must not allow is a failure of courage,” she added.

This is not the first time that Pandor has spoken of threats against her and her family.

Last month, she told a news conference at her office in the capital Pretoria that she had been receiving threats and abuse. She said some have been calling her a Daesh member and a Hamas adherent.

Watch: South Africans in Israeli military will be prosecuted

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending