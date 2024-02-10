Hezbollah targets Israel barracks in occupied Syria Golan

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Friday that it targeted the Israeli Kela barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The party disclosed in a statement that its fighters: “Targeted, at 5:50 pm (Beirut time), the Kela barracks of the Israeli army in the occupied Syrian Golan with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

The party noted that the targeting of the Israeli barracks came: “In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honourable resistance.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side.

This is the first time that Hezbollah has launched missile strikes from Lebanon against Israeli sites inside the occupied Syrian Golan since 8 October.

Hezbollah’s strikes coincide with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s visit to Lebanon, during which he confirmed his country’s continued support for the resistance, noting: “Lebanon’s security is Iran’s security, as well as that of the region.”

