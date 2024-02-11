Famine spreads in Gaza forcing alternative nutrition means The grass-eating man has become a representation of the unravelling famine in Gaza. He cries at the camera: ‘There is no flour. There is nothing.’ He explains that his kids’ lives depend on the arrival of the next bag of flour, while he saves the available bread for them and eats grass and other raw plants where he can find them. UNRWA announced that 50% of the aid requested to enter since the beginning of this year has been denied by Israel. Observers are concerned about the future of the famine catastrophe in Gaza.