Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Criticism continues of Israeli soldiers’ conduct in Gaza

Videos showing Israeli soldiers looting Gazan property continue to surface. In this video, Israeli officer Liran Raz is seen toying with a stolen Palestinian bike. Social media users mocked Raz labelling his video: ‘The Israeli hostage rescue mission.’ Israeli soldiers’ conduct in Gaza has been the subject of criticism as the videos filmed and posted by Israeli soldiers have shown questionable behaviour and unsolicited military acts. The Israeli soldiers’ conduct highlights the lack of accountability amongst the Israeli army.

February 11, 2024 at 2:36 pm

READ: Israel transfers largest army division from Gaza to Lebanese border

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending