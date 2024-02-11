Criticism continues of Israeli soldiers’ conduct in Gaza Videos showing Israeli soldiers looting Gazan property continue to surface. In this video, Israeli officer Liran Raz is seen toying with a stolen Palestinian bike. Social media users mocked Raz labelling his video: ‘The Israeli hostage rescue mission.’ Israeli soldiers’ conduct in Gaza has been the subject of criticism as the videos filmed and posted by Israeli soldiers have shown questionable behaviour and unsolicited military acts. The Israeli soldiers’ conduct highlights the lack of accountability amongst the Israeli army.