Thousands of Israeli protesters demand resignation of government, return of hostages from Gaza

February 11, 2024 at 10:53 am

Relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza block a highway as they protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s refusal to call a ceasefire and exchange hostages with Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 10, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday in Tel Aviv and Haifa to demand the dismissal of the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, the holding of early elections and a hostage swap deal with Hamas, according to media reports, Anadolu Agency reports.

Private Channel 12 reported that thousands protested in Habima Square in central Tel Aviv against the government and demanded early elections.

The official Israeli broadcasting authority noted “a massive demonstration in Tel Aviv demanding the government to reach a deal for the return of all the hostages, and other two protests in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.”

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that “about 3,000 Israelis demonstrated at the Horev junction in the city of Haifa, demanding an immediate change of government, with protesters holding banners that read: Elections now.”

It is expected that the pace of protests against the government will increase later Saturday across the country, especially in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

On Oct. 7, Hamas attacked Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 1,200 Israelis, injury to 5,431 and the capture of at least 239 hostages.

Israel estimates the presence of “137 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip,” according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials.

