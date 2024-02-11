Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Houthis report 3 new US, UK airstrikes against Yemen

February 11, 2024 at 10:36 am

People attend a graduation ceremony for cadet, completed their military training under the name of "Aqsa Flood", organized by the Houthis, in Arhab district of Sana'a, Yemen on February 4, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

People attend a graduation ceremony for cadet, completed their military training under the name of "Aqsa Flood", organized by the Houthis, in Arhab district of Sana'a, Yemen on February 4, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

The Yemeni Houthi group announced Saturday that the US and UK targeted the province of Hodeidah in western Yemen with three airstrikes, Anadolu Agency reports.

“A US-UK aggression targeted the As-Salif district in the province of Hodeidah,” said Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel, without providing details.

As of 1630 GMT, there has been no comment from the US or UK.

The As-Salif district is the largest in Hodeidah and contains a strategic seaport, according to Yemeni media.

The province is one of the most important in Yemen, as it contains three vital ports, in addition to possessing a long coastal strip.

Earlier Saturday, the Houthis announced the killing of 17 officers in airstrikes by the US and UK against Yemen without specifying the location and time of the killings.

