9 gold miners missing in Turkiye after landslide

Nine miners were missing after a landslide at an Anagold Mining operation in eastern Turkiye today, the energy ministry said, with rescue efforts under way, Reuters reports.

The mine in Erzincan province is operated by Lidya Madencilik and owned by Turkiye-based Calik Holding and Toronto-listed SSR Mining SSRM.TO.

SSR did not immediately respond to a request for comment at its Turkiye office.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told broadcaster A Haber that 400 search and rescue workers are looking for the missing miners.

The government said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

