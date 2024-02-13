Al Jazeera correspondent seriously injured in Israel drone strike in Rafah

Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abu Omar was injured in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah today, according to witnesses.

“Abu Omar sustained serious injuries in his leg and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

The Israeli occupation army has said it plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million residents seeking refuge from war, to defeat what Tel Aviv calls the remaining “Hamas battalions.”

World leaders and foreign policy analysts have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if an offensive is launched, especially as Rafah is the last shelter for many Palestinian refugees, who have nowhere else to go.

READ: BBC News Arabic evacuates staff from Gaza via the Rafah Crossing