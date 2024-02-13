Israeli spokesperson fails to provide evidence for UNRWA claims Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy fails to provide any evidence for the claims it made against UNRWA staff members, alleging 12 of them were involved in the 7 October attacks. During an interview on Channel 4 News with presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Levy fails to confirm the presence of any evidence provided to any of the Western countries who suspended funding. Levy also said they have not and will not be providing evidence to the UN during its conducting of an investigation into the claims. More than 10 western countries including the US, UK and Germany suspended funding to the agency as soon as Israel made those claims, without seeing any evidence. The suspension of funds impacts two million civilians in Gaza, over half of them children, who rely on UNRWA aid, at a time where millions are facing severe starvation and disease due to lack of food, water and medical supplies.