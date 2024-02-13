Lebanon’s Hezbollah vows to continue anti-Israel attacks until Gaza war ends

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah vowed Tuesday to continue cross-border attacks against Israel until Tel Aviv halts its war on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“If Israel emerged victorious in Gaza, it will put in jeopardy the Palestinian people and their cause and the whole region,” Nasrallah said in a speech.

“A strong Israel poses a threat to the region, while a weak Israel is less dangerous to the countries and peoples of the region,” he added.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following an 7 October attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

