Hezbollah targets Israel surveillance systems near Lebanon border

Lebanese group, Hezbollah, said on Friday that it had targeted Israeli surveillance systems near the border with Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

The resistance group said in a statement that it used missiles to target surveillance equipment at the Ar-Ramtha site in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

The Israeli army has, so far, not commented on Hezbollah’s statement.

Earlier on Friday, the official Lebanese News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes had targeted the vicinity of the Ali Al-Tahir Hill in the south.

Israeli fighter jets also targeted Haimool area in the town of Naqoura, southern Lebanon, the news agency said.

Israel’s artillery also shelled parts of the town of Aytrun in Bint Jbeil in the south, it added.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since 7 October that has since killed at least 27,947 people and injured 67,459 others.

