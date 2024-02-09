Iran top diplomat says Lebanon security crucial for regional stability

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Friday announced that Iran will continue to support the resistance group in Lebanon, saying Lebanon’s security is also the security of Tehran and the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Iran will continue to support the resistance (group) in Lebanon,” Abdollahian told a press conference at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport upon arrival.

“Tel Aviv has not achieved any of its set objectives in the war on Gaza,” he said, referring to ongoing international pressure on Tel Aviv to ceasefire, as well as facing genocide charges in a case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

He said, “Lebanon’s security is Iran’s security, as well as that of the region.”

Since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October, resistance groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and other groups in Iraq and Syria, have launched attacks on Israeli and US targets.

Despite the International Court of Justice’s provisional rulings, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,459 injured since 7 October, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

