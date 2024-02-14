Hamas warns against circulating false ‘leaks’ about ongoing negotiations

Hamas has warned media outlets against spreading inaccurate information about the movement’s stance on negotiations to end the war on Gaza.

Member of the political bureau of Hamas, Izzat Al-Rishq, said yesterday that such leaks from unverified sources should be disregarded. “It is necessary to pay attention and be cautious, as the official and approved positions of the movement are expressed at the appropriate time through the leadership of the movement and its official statements.”

Earlier in the day, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, had said that any agreement must ensure a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip, and the completion of a serious prisoner exchange deal.

During his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the Qatari capital, Doha, Haniyeh said he considered ending the occupation and ensuring Palestinian people obtaining their rights to their land and holy sites are vital to ensuring the stability of the Middle East.

