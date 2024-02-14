Hamas chief reiterates conditions for ceasefire deal with Israel

The head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said any agreement with Israel must guarantee a ceasefire, the Israeli army’s full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the completion of a serious prisoner swap deal.

This came during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the Qatari capital, Doha, yesterday.

Haniyeh added in the meeting that the basis for regional stability is ending the Israeli occupation and allowing the Palestinian people to obtain their rights to their land and sanctities.

The two sides discussed “the necessity of stopping the [Israeli] occupation’s aggression and crimes against the people of Gaza and the West Bank, and sending humanitarian aid immediately to the people of Gaza.”

The Iranian official arrived in Doha on Monday and met with the country’s officials, including the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and discussed “bilateral, regional and international issues, especially developments in Palestine.”

