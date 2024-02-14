Middle East Monitor
Missile attacks on US base in Syria

February 14, 2024 at 10:42 am

A view of the French cement giant Lafarge’s factory in northern Syria, which US forces are currently using as a base, as regime forces in positions in a couple of locations close to the plant near Shalabiyah town in Aleppo on July 19, 2022 [Omar Al Diri - Anadolu Agency]

Iranian-backed groups launched missile attacks on a US base on the west bank of the Euphrates River in Syria.

Local sources reported to Anadolu news agency yesterday that Iranian-backed groups in the city of Al-Mayadeen in the Deir Ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria, launched at least three missile attacks on the base located in the Al-Omar oil field, where American forces have been deployed, in an area controlled by the Kurdish YPG group, a US ally.

The sources said that American forces responded to the attack with surface-to-surface weapons, targeting the sites of the Iranian-backed groups about 25 kilometres away.

Syria recently witnessed attacks on bases where the US army is deployed, including the Al-Tanf area and the Al-Malikiyah district, both of which border Iraq, and in Al-Hasakah and Al-Shaddadi, with unidentified drones and surface-to-surface missiles in response to America’s unwavering support for Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza.

