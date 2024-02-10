Missile attack targets US base in eastern Syria

Iranian-backed groups on Saturday launched a rocket attack on the Koniko Gas Plant, where US forces are stationed in eastern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to information obtained from local sources by Anadolu, Iranian-backed groups stationed on the western bank of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor launched a rocket attack on the Koniko Gas Plant.

There was no report on the casualties or damages caused by the attack.

On Thursday, Iranian-backed militias also launched an attack on the American base in the Al-Omar oil field in Syria.

The US began to carry out a wave of airstrikes Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan late last month.

The territories of Deir ez-Zor east of the Euphrates River are under the occupation of the US-backed terrorist organization PKK/YPG, while the provincial capital and other rural areas are under the control of the Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.

The US is allied with the PKK/YPG ostensibly to fight the Daesh/ISIS terror group, while Turkish officials say using one terrorist organization to fight another makes no sense.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

