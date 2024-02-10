Hezbollah leader, Iranian FM discuss Gaza

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the latest political and security developments in the region including Gaza, Lebanese state media reported, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani,” according to National News Agency (NNA).

The two sides discussed “the latest political and security developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and the rest of the fronts of the resistance axis.”

Amir-Abdollahian, arrived in Beirut on an official on Friday.

“Iran will continue to support the resistance (group) in Lebanon,” he told a press conference at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport upon arrival.

Since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and others in Iraq and Syria, have launched attacks on Israeli and US targets.

Despite the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling to prevent acts of genocide in the blockaded enclave, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where nearly 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children.

