Syrian army says it shot down Israeli missiles launched at Damascus countryside

Syrian air defences shot down Israeli missiles launched at the Damascus countryside in the early hours of Saturday, the Syrian army said, in the second such attack in less than a day, Reuters reports.

The Syrian army said in a statement the air strikes were carried out from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, causing “some material losses”.

On Friday, Syria said its air defences had downed two drones in the western outskirts of Damascus during an attack also originating from the Golan Heights. However, it refrained from explicitly attributing responsibility to Israel for that incident.

The Israeli military has said it does not comment on reports in foreign media.

Since December, Israeli strikes have killed more than half a dozen Iranian Revolutionary Guards, including a top intelligence general.

