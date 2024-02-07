Syria: civilian casualties reported in Israeli air strikes on Homs

A series of overnight Israeli air strikes on Wednesday caused several civilian casualties in the Syrian province of Homs.

“A number of civilians were killed and injured along with material damage from the Israeli aggression on Homs city and its surrounding areas,” reported SANA. The exact number of casualties was not provided by the state-run news agency.

SANA added that Syria’s air defence systems responded to the Israeli missiles and shot down some of them. A military source from the Bashar Al-Assad regime claimed that the strikes were launched from the direction of north of the Lebanese coastal city of Tripoli. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The apartheid state has been carrying out occasional attacks on Iran-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army in Syria since the civil war began in 2011.

