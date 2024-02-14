Middle East Monitor
The former CIA director backs Israel’s tactics as ‘methodical,’ not extreme

The former US Secretary of State and former CIA director Mike Pompeo expressed his firm belief in the disciplined approach of the Israeli military, saying President Joe Biden is wrong in describing their conduct in Gaza as ‘over the top’. Israel has killed over 28,000 civilians in Gaza since the start of its military operations on 7 October. The majority of those killed are women and children.

February 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm

