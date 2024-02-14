Woman, 2 children killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

A woman and two children were killed in Israeli strikes on a village in southern Lebanon today, two security sources said, Reuters reports.

At least seven other people were wounded in the strikes across the south, the sources told the news wire.

The Israeli authorities also reported that a woman was killed following rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and Palestinians factions in southern Lebanon have reached new highs as a result of Tel Aviv’s bombing campaign in Gaza where almost 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 70,000 have been injured since 7 October, while 85 per cent of the population has been forcibly displaced and faces starvation as a result of Israel’s actions.

