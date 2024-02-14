Hezbollah: No ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon front until Gaza truce

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the Gaza Strip witnessed, over 130 days, legendary resilience and heroism that reaches the level of miracles and patience unparalleled in history, confirming that the Israeli occupation continues to experience helplessness and failure. He affirmed that the Islamic resistance will not stop its actions in southern Lebanon “until the aggression on Gaza stops”.

During a speech on Wounded Resistance Day, Nasrallah pointed out that what is happening to the people of Gaza should shake the conscience of every human being.

He emphasised that what the Islamic resistance in Lebanon has been doing since 8 October, in support of Gaza, is a sincere response to the ethical and religious responsibility placed on everyone.

Hezbollah’s support for Gaza, he explained, aligns with its ethical and religious values and responsibilities.

