Lebanon’s Hezbollah says 2 fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Monday that two of its fighters had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hezbollah identified the two slain fighters as Mohammad Baqir Bassam and Ali Ahmed Muhanna, without providing any details about the circumstances leading to their death.

Monday’s fatalities brought to 190 Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October, according to figures released by the group.

Hezbollah also said that its fighters struck with missiles an Israeli espionage installation, resulting in direct hits.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack that killed at least 28,340 people since 7 October.

