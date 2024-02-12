Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says 2 fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

February 12, 2024 at 6:39 pm

People attend the funeral of Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil who was killed in Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, Lebanon on January 09, 2024 [Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]

People attend the funeral of Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil who was killed in Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, Lebanon on January 09, 2024 [Houssam Shbaro – Anadolu Agency]

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Monday that two of its fighters had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hezbollah identified the two slain fighters as Mohammad Baqir Bassam and Ali Ahmed Muhanna, without providing any details about the circumstances leading to their death.

Monday’s fatalities brought to 190 Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October, according to figures released by the group.

Hezbollah also said that its fighters struck with missiles an Israeli espionage installation, resulting in direct hits.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack that killed at least 28,340 people since 7 October.

READ: Hamas says it killed 10 Israeli soldiers in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending