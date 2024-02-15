Kuwaiti crown prince dissolves parliament for violating constitution

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday dissolved the country’s National Assembly through a decree, citing the parliament’s violation of the constitution, state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The decree, which cited article 107 of the constitution, said the National Assembly had violated the constitution within the context of using improper terms in addressing His Highness the Amir,” the news agency said.

“The prime minister, ministers, and other concerned parties must implement this decree, effective as of the time of its issuance,” the news agency stated, citing the decree and adding that “it is to be published in the official Gazette.”

According to the media outlet, article 107 states that the Amir may dissolve the National Assembly by issuing a decree in which the reasons for dissolution shall be indicated.

