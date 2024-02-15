West Belfast declares 'Israeli Goods Free Zones'

Ten areas in West Belfast have been campaigning to create “Israeli Goods Free Zones” in the capital of Northern Ireland.

According to the Socialist Republican Lasair Dhearg organisation, such a designation “means that there are no businesses in the area stocking or selling products made in occupied Palestinian territories.”

Lasair Dhearg says the zones have grown at a “phenomenal rate” with more areas expected to declare that they are “Israel Goods Free Zones” in the future around the city.

This, they say, is a direct response to “what we are witnessing, in real time,” the “deliberate genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people”, carried out by the “willing participants of the Isaeli state.”

