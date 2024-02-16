Israel moves Zakaria Al-Zubaidi to solitary confinement in different prison

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said yesterday that the Israeli occupation authorities transferred prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi to solitary confinement in Ashkelon Prison, moving him from Rimon Prison where he was also held in solitary confinement.

The human rights organisation said in a press release that the policy of isolation in its various forms is one of the most dangerous policies that have escalated rapidly against detainees. This policy has intensified since 7 October, it added. The detainees have been deprived of essential tools and methods of communication with the outside world by the prison administration, to physically and psychologically harm and eliminate them.

Fourty-nine-year-old Al-Zubaidi from Jenin camp has been arrested multiple times. He has also sustained injuries on several occasions and has been targeted for assassination by the occupation more than once.

The Israeli occupation court issued a five-year sentence against him after he escaped from Gilboa Prison in 2021.

