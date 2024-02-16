Turkiye to work with Egypt against forced displacement of Gazans, Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkiye will act together with Egypt against the forced displacement of Gazans from their own lands.

Calling his recent visits to the UAE and Egypt “very successful”, he stressed the need to “close ranks” to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

“We discussed in detail not only trade and investments with the heads of state but also the Palestinian issue. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation with both countries,” he said.

Noting that Turkiye has been sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza since 7 October, Erdogan said that Ankara has always coordinated with Egyptian authorities for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Israel is forcing the people of Gaza to surrender through hunger, our goal is to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Erdogan said.

“We are obliged to unite with brother countries if we want to thwart the imperialist powers’ games in our region. Instead of getting stuck in differences of opinion, we must focus on areas of cooperation. We are all aware of this truth: there is no mercy without unity,” the Turkish president said.

