Nasrallah: ‘The enemy will pay in blood for death of civilians in Nabatieh’

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah confirmed on Friday that: “The resistance in Lebanon possesses a huge arsenal of precision-guided missiles that the enemy is unaware of that can reach everywhere in Israel from Kiryat Shmona (on the northern border) to Eilat (Israel’s southernmost city).”

He added: “Civilians are a sensitive issue, and the enemy must understand that it has gone too far if it gets to killing our civilians,” noting that the occupation deliberately killed civilians to force Hezbollah to halt its operations.

Nasrallah considered: “The voices of the settlers in the north are getting louder day after day, and the resistance has increased its presence on the front. The response will be escalating military operations on the front, and the enemy must anticipate this. Killing our women and children will only increase our faith, strength and presence on the front, as was the case with Kiryat Shmona. This is a preliminary response. Our women and our children who were killed in these days, the enemy will pay the price of spilling their blood in blood.”

The final toll of the victims of the Israeli raid on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, reached 11 martyrs and many wounded after the completion of searches and the recovery of new bodies and injured who were still under the rubble.

A family of seven people, including children and women, were martyred in the raid on the building.

An Israeli soldier was killed, and eight soldiers were injured on Wednesday after Hezbollah targeted Israeli bases in the city of Safed and towns in the Upper Galilee, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since the outbreak of confrontations in southern Lebanon with the northern front in Israel, the recent strike by Hezbollah against the occupation’s military bases in the occupied city of Safed and the Upper Galilee was “the most dangerous and most accurate,” according to Israeli media.

