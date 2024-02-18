Middle East Monitor
153 UNRWA establishments were damaged in Israeli bombardment

Footage of Israeli forces targeting a United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA)’s school has surfaced and gone viral. UNRWA reported at least 153 of its buildings and establishments have been damaged during the Israeli offences in Gaza. Major concerns emerge as UNRWA’s ability to provide aid and help to the community continues to decrease as the establishments are destroyed and the assigned aid is denied entrance by Israel

February 18, 2024 at 3:37 pm

