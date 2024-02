Aid entrance permission denials alert catastrophe in Gaza UNRWA officials announced earlier that as much as 50% of the aid pending at the border crossings had been denied entrance by Israel. MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports on the absence of aid supplies at one of UNRWA schools hosting 32,000 people, and serving others from outside the school. Asad asserts that the restrictions at the borders are laying a heavy shadow on the displaced community even amongst UNRWA’s establishments. As several countries have decided to withdraw support from UNRWA upon the demonising allegations Israel made against UNRWA staff; the situation of aid to the displaced people is expected to deteriorate into a catastrophe.