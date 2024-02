Glasgow joins in its thousands the Global Day of Action for Palestine Over 10,000 people took to the streets in Glasgow in support of the people of Palestine. The protest led by children was the Scottish participation in the Global Day of Action for Gaza where over 120 cities rallied for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional liberation of aid entrance to Gaza. The protest called upon world leaders not to be accomplices to the genocide in Gaza and to take immediate action to stop it.