War crimes in Gaza must end: Jordanian foreign minister

The “the war crimes” being committed against Palestinians in Gaza “have to end,” said Jordan’s foreign minister on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Drawing on statistics and real incidents from the four-month conflict, Ayman Safadi stressed that “nothing can justify the continuation of the destruction of the livelihood of 2 million people. Nothing can justify attacking hospitals. Nothing can justify killing 12,000 children.”

“It is unacceptable again to keep beating around the bush and not to recognize that the problem is with Israeli politics, that Israel does not want to recognize the right of the Palestinian people to exist,” he told Germany’s Munich Security Conference.

“Not only are they saying that, but they’re doing everything they can to endanger the two-state solution.”

Safadi stressed: “We cannot just keep talking about Palestinians having hopes and aspirations.”

“They have rights, those rights are embedded in international law, those rights are embedded in humanitarian law, the rights of millions to exist in their own state, independent, sovereign, on June 4, 1967 lines,” he added.

“The future that we seek in the Arab world is a future of peace for Palestinians, for Israelis, for everybody.”

“The whole world now is saying the only path forward is a two-state solution. The whole world is saying humanitarian aid should be allowed into Gaza. The whole world is saying civilians should be protected, and Israel has done none of that,” he added.

“We just need the war to stop and the world has to stand up to its responsibility,” he said.

The Munich Security Conference is concluding on Sunday with leaders’ speeches and high-level talks on security challenges around the world, especially concerning the war in Ukraine and Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, for which the country is currently on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice.

READ: 2-state solution should move past talk into implementation, says Palestinian premier