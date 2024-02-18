2-state solution should move past talk into implementation, says Palestinian premier

Palestine’s prime minister on Sunday called for a deal to take place between the Palestinian resistance and Israel “as soon as possible”, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking at Germany’s Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said: “All our eyes are focused on the suffering of the Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank,” adding: “What is needed immediately is a ceasefire, and even more, to allow international aid into Gaza.”

He stressed: “We would like to see the release of all the hostages and we would like to see a deal … in the making as soon as possible because every single day that is delayed, it means more killings, it means more sufferings and it means more disaster for the people.”

“We need to move from talking about a two-state solution into implementing it,” he said.

“We should not allow the circle of violence to repeat itself,” he added.

The Munich Security Conference is concluding on Sunday with leaders’ speeches and high-level talks on security challenges around the world, especially concerning the war in Ukraine and Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

