Germany voices concern over Israel threat to attack Rafah during Ramadan

Germany, on Monday, expressed concern over the latest remarks by Israel’s War Cabinet Minister, Benny Gantz, who threatened to invade Rafah city during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if hostages held by Hamas are not released, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We view this announcement with concern,” deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Kathrin Deschauer, said at a press briefing in Berlin.

She reiterated the urgent need for a humanitarian pause amid the dramatic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of the Israeli military offensive which has killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and caused mass destruction.

Deschauer’s remarks were echoed by government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, who stressed his country’s “deep concern” over Israel’s military plans for a ground offensive in Rafah.

Hebestreit termed the humanitarian situation in Gaza “catastrophic”.

On Sunday, Gantz threatened to invade Rafah city during Ramadan, if hostages held by Hamas are not released.

“I say this very clearly: Hamas has a choice. They can surrender, release the hostages and, this way, the citizens of Gaza can celebrate the holy holiday of Ramadan,” Gantz told a press conference in Jerusalem.

The Israeli army plans to launch a ground attack in Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million residents seeking refuge from war, to defeat what Tel Aviv calls the remaining “Hamas battalions”.

Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah as Israel pounded the rest of the enclave since 7 October. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 29,000 victims and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Gantz, a former defence minister, said that the invasion of Rafah will occur in coordination with “our American and Egyptian partners to minimise civilian casualties,” according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

“The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know – if, by Ramadan, our hostages are not home, the fighting will be extended to the Rafah area,” he added.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is expected to start on 10 March.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages following its cross-border attack, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the Territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

