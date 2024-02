Palestine at the ICJ: Israel has given Palestinians 3 options, displacement, subjugation or death 'Palestine remains the greatest test of the credibility of this international law-based order,' Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki told the International Court of Justice today during its first hearing on policies, practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Palestine is 'a test humanity cannot afford to fail', he added. 'Displacement, subjugation or death, these are the choices, ethnic cleansing, apartheid or genocide,' Al-Maliki said of the choices Palestinians face as Israel continues its decades-long occupation.