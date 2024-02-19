Hamas: Israel’s refusal to recognise Palestine is a challenge to the int’l system

Hamas yesterday said that the Israeli government’s decision not to recognise a Palestinian state is a “challenge to the international system.”

This came in a statement in response to the Israeli government’s unanimous approval of a decision not to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state, which was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement pointed out that the “Zionist terrorist government’s decision to ‘utterly reject’ any attempts by foreign powers to create a Palestinian state is a challenge to the international community and confirms Israel’s total disregard for the international laws and resolutions.”

The movement also notes that Israel’s behaviour “denies the right of our Palestinian people to self-determination and to establish their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Hamas called on the international community to “work to break the Zionist arrogance and manipulation of the rights of our people and the fate of the region, support our people’s struggle and resistance, and immediately recognise all their rights.”

On Sunday, the Israeli government unanimously approved a decision not to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state.

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said: “The government approved by a majority vote, the decision proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which stipulates the rejection of international diktats regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians, as well as the issue of recognising a Palestinian state.”

Read: Hamas welcomes Brazilian president’s statement on Israel’s war on Gaza