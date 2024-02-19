Palestinian child to Israel soldiers: ‘We will not surrender... God is our protector and you have no protector’

Trapped inside a school in Tulkarm camp in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian child told the surrounding Israeli occupation forces “We will not surrender… God is our protector and you have no protector.”

“We will be martyred in the camp. We will not surrender, we will remain steadfast,” he added.

Occupation forces and Israeli occupation army vehicles can be seen surrounding schools in the area in the footage from yesterday, preventing those trapped inside from leaving.

"نحن لن نستسلم.. الله مولانا ولا مولى لكم".. طفل فلسطيني محاصر بمدرسة في مخيم طولكرم يوجه رسائل صمود قوية للاحتلال الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/G9zkrLJDFm — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) February 18, 2024

Israel had stormed the camp, and killed two Palestinians, injuring many more, bringing the death toll in the occupied West Bank to 398 since 7 October 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement: “Nabil Atta Muhammad Amer (19 years old), was killed by a bullet to the head, fired at him by the occupation army in the Tulkarm camp, while two others were injured by live bullets. Their condition is stable.”

It also announced in a later statement that the General Authority for Civil Affairs, an official liaison with Israel, informed it of “the martyrdom of Mohammad Ahmad Fayez Al-Awfi (36 years old), by Israeli occupation bullets in the Tulkarm camp, with the occupation forces detaining his body. This raises the camp’s death toll to two.”

According to the Palestinian News Agency: “The occupation forces executed Al-Awfi, after besieging his house in the Shuhada neighbourhood in Tulkarm camp and kidnapped his body.”

Muhammad Al Awfi (Abu Sultan) one of the founders of the Tulkarm Rapid Response Brigade, and Nabil Atta Al-Amer were killed by IDF in Tulkarm today They were the 78th and 79th Palestinians killed in Tulkarm by Israeli forces since October 7 pic.twitter.com/AfdFhzppMq — ‏تمار 🌴 Тама́р 🌴 תמר (@tamars) February 18, 2024

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that its ambulance crews treated five Palestinians who suffered live bullet injuries in Tulkarm and transferred them to the hospital.

Palestine TV reported that an Israeli special force (disguised as civilians) “stormed Tulkarm camp, and was then followed by large reinforcements, including a military bulldozer, deployed throughout the city and the camp.”

The channel added that the Israeli army “besieged a house inside the Tulkarm camp and prevented ambulances from advancing deeper into the camp.”

Israel also damaged roads and infrastructure in the area.