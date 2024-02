‘How many of us have to die to stop these crimes?’ Palestinian physician Dr. Ahmed Al-Maghrabi breaks down in tears as he recounts Israel’s siege on Al-Nasr Hospital in Gaza, and his inability to feed his children. The UN has said millions in Gaza are at the brink of starvation as Israel continues to block aid from entering the besieged strip. Israel has killed over 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of its onslaught on 7 October, including more than 12,000 children.