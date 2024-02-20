Israel forces bomb hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis

Israeli forces shelled the third floor of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The aid organisation said two rooms were burnt in the Israeli attack, while the facility’s water pipelines were targeted.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the report.

The Israeli Army Radio, citing military officials, said early Tuesday that Israel’s ground operation in Khan Yunis is about to end.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on 7 October. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 29,195 and injured about 69,170, with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the Territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: WHO leads 2 ‘life-saving’ missions in southern Gaza to transfer 32 critical patients