Labour's change in position on ICJ’s Israel case Wes Streeting, Labour Party politician and the UK’s Shadow Secretary of State for Health, said Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘go beyond reasonable self-defence’ and ‘call into question whether Israel has broken international law’. He also added the party is taking ‘seriously’ the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) hearings on Israel’s occupation, despite previously rejecting a ceasefire and saying in January that South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ is ‘a distraction’. Labour Party leader this week called for a ceasefire in Gaza, for the first time in four months since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, marking a significant shift in the party’s policy after losing significant support in the UK.