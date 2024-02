Protesters confront Labour members in Luton over Gaza stance A group of protestors interrupted a Luton Council meeting, voicing their condemnation of the Labour Party over its stance on Israel’s war on Gaza. The Labour Party has refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza for the first four months of the war, and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer had said Israel had ‘the right’ to cut off water and electricity of the people in Gaza.