UK's Prince William says 'too many' have been killed in Gaza

Britain’s Prince William called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, where he said too many people had been killed, Reuters reports.

Political interventions by members of the royal family are unusual, but William, the 41-year-old heir to the throne is due to carry out a number of engagements to recognise the human suffering caused by the conflict in the Middle East, his office said today.

“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed,” William said.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.”

The Prince of Wales, who in 2018 became the first senior British royal to make an official visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories, will next week attend a synagogue to hear from young people who are involved in tackling hatred and anti-Semitism as part of his engagement schedule.

Israel has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians in its brutal bombing campaign in 7 Octover, and limits aid deliveries to the point that UN officials have warned is leading to starvation in particular of children and women.

