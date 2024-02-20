UK's Prince William to recognise Middle East suffering, office says

Britain’s Prince William will carry out a number of engagements to “recognise the human suffering” caused by the conflict in Gaza and the Middle East, his office said today, according to Reuters.

William, 41, the heir to the throne, will meet those involved in providing humanitarian support in the region and hear first hand accounts of the situation on the ground, Kensington Palace said.

The Prince of Wales, who in 2018 became the first senior British royal to make an official visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories, will also attend a synagogue to hear from young people who are involved in tackling hatred and anti-Semitism.

“The prince and princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds,” William’s office said in a statement.

“Their royal highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected.”

Israel has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians since 7 October, the majority women and children, and injured nearly 70,000 and left thousands of childrens orphans or with no surviving family members. Over 10,000 Palestinians are thought to have been trapped under the rubble, many now dead.

WATCH: Keir Starmer calls for lasting ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the war