Keir Starmer calls for lasting ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the war UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, and called for a two-state solution and ‘a viable Palestinian state’. Speaking at the Scottish Labour Party conference on Sunday, he called for ‘an end to the fighting, not just now, not just for a pause, but permanently. A ceasefire that lasts.’ Throughout the course of Israel's war on Gaza, the Labour Party had refused to call for a ceasefire, which resulted in the party significantly losing support from the Muslim population in the UK. Israel has killed over 28,000 civilians in Gaza, including over 12,000 children, since the start of its offensive on 7 October.