Iran, Azerbaijan to hold military exercises in Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran and Azerbaijan are set to conduct tactical military exercises in the Nagorno-Karabakh region today, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors.

According to PressTV, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry, the exercises, involving military personnel, combat equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles, are designed to improve the decision-making skills of commanders, boost professionalism and enhance the interoperability of participating units.

The exercises will involve coordinated tasks focused on protecting strategic objects and communication lines from potential sabotage activities. This follows an agreement reached in October last year between military officials from both countries to hold a joint naval exercise in the Caspian Sea, and discussions on expanding military cooperation between the naval forces of the neighbouring countries.

Azerbaijan took full control of the disputed Karabakh region last September following a brief military operation that led pro-Armenian forces to surrender and agree to a Russia-brokered ceasefire. Although the international community recognises Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, it has been populated predominantly by Armenians since a separatist war erupted in 1992. The region has been a focal point of conflict between Baku and Yerevan for over three decades.

Tactical exercises involving Azerbaijani Armed Forces units in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have also been scheduled for today. Simultaneously, by agreement with Iran, the Iranian Army will conduct tactical exercises on its own territory.

“In the exercises to be held in both countries, tasks to protect strategic facilities and communication lines from possible sabotage and subversion activities will be performed in a coordinated manner,” said the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry in a press release.

